New exhibit celebrates the punk scene of Manhattan’s Lower East Side

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

A new immersive exhibit dedicated to the New York punk scene has opened in Manhattan.

Punk & Beyond: Legends of the Lower East Side celebrates the musicians whose careers started in lower Manhattan. It features guitars, memorabilia, tour artifacts and more from such artists as Lou Reed, Johnny Ramone, Lenny Kaye, Living Colour’s Vernon Reid, D Generation’s Jesse Malin and others.

The exhibit, put on by the MOSCOT Mobileyes Foundation and the music education nonprofit Music Will, is free and open to the public. It is running from April 20 to July 9, Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mark Miller Gallery.

The exhibition is intended to raise funds for the launch and expansion of Music Will’s music programming for the public schools in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.