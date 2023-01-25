New exhibit to feature never-before-seen photos taken by Paul McCartney

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Photographs taken by Paul McCartney during the height of Beatlemania will be the subject of a new exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm is set to run from June 28 to October 1 and feature never-before-seen photographs taken by the Beatle. The portraits on display are from McCartney’s own archive and were taken between December 1963 and February 1964. They give fans an insight into McCartney’s point of view as the band members were becoming international superstars.

The BBC reports that gallery director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan says Sir Paul approached them in 2020 about the photos, “which he remembered taking but thought had been lost.” Cullinan notes, “We sat down with him and began going through the photographs and they are really extraordinary.”

Paul McCartney Photographs will be the National Portrait Gallery’s first major exhibition when it reopens June 22 after three years of renovation. Tickets to the McCartney exhibit are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.