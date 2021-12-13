New ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Trailer Released

The trailer for the next Fantastic Beasts adventure has just been released.

In the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, we see a young Albus Dumbledore not happy with the fact that Gellert Grindelwald is trying to take over the wizarding world.

“The world as we know it is coming undone, says a young Dumbledore played by Jude Law. “If we’re to defeat him, you’ll have to trust me.”

The trailer also shows some familiar things Harry Potter fans know and love like Quidditch, the Room of Requirement, and Dumbledore’s brother Aberforth. The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts story is in theaters on April 15, 2022.

