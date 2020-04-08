New film 'Gucci,' likely starring Lady Gaga, gets November 2021 release date

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageA movie that's set to star Lady Gaga has been picked up by a major studio and assigned a release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM will release Gucci, a true crime drama directed by Ridley Scott about the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the one-time head of the legendary fashion house. Gucci was murdered in 1995, and Lady Gaga is in negotiations to star as Patrizia Reggiani, his ex-wife, who was convicted of orchestrating the killing.

MGM has assigned a November 24, 2021 release date for the movie. If everything works out, this will be Gaga's first major movie role since her Oscar-nominated turn as Ally in 2018's A Star Is Born.

Gaga recently put plans to release her new album Chromatica on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

