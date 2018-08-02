New forecast indicates hurricane risk drops this season

Cooler ocean temperatures and strong wind shear have been keeping hurricane activity below average this season, reports say.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1., but in recent years Mother Nature has proven to be at its peak in August when tropical cyclone activity usually spikes.

However, Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project has reported that risk has dropped this hurricane season based on the latest forecast.

“We continue to forecast a below-average Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical Atlantic remains cooler than normal, and there is a relatively high potential that a weak El Niño develops in the next several months. The probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States coastline and in the Caribbean is below normal due to the forecast for a below-average season,” wrote CSU’s Department of Atmospheric Science | Tropical Meteorology Project. (as of August 2, 2018)

CSU’s Tropical Meteorology Project predicts a total of 3 hurricanes this season compared to the ten last year.

Additionally, the probability of a direct hit to the eastern United States is 20 percent, compared to the average of 31 percent.

There have been three named Atlantic storms this year including Alberto, Beryl, and Chris but only two since the start of hurricane season none of which have been a threat to Florida.

Despite the good news CSU’s Meteorology project urges everyone to prepare for this season the same as any writing, “as is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 1.

