New Freddie Mercury capsule collection featuring t-shirts and hoodies launched by BOSS brand

A new capsule collection of t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts featuring images of and quotes by late Queen singer Freddie Mercury has been launched by the BOSS apparel brand as part of its BOSS Legends series.

According to a press release, the new collection, which arrived during Pride Month, celebrates “the attitude, vision and spirit” of Mercury, noting that shared philosophy of the singer and the brand “exemplifies the desire to defy convention, live life on your own terms, and be your own BOSS.”

The t-shirts are available in black, white and bright yellow, with the latter color a nod to the famous jacket Mercury wore during his final tour with Queen in 1986. The hoodie comes in black.

The shirts and the hoodie feature black-and-white photos of Freddie performing as well as Mercury’s autograph and a specially created design combining the BOSS logo and the autograph.

One of the t-shirts from the collection boasts a quote by Mercury declaring, “I’m not going to be a star. I’m going to be a legend!”

The Freddie Mercury BOSS Legends capsule collection is available now online and in BOSS stores around the world. A portion of proceeds from sales of the items will benefit the Mercury Phoenix Trust, the AIDS-related charity founded by Queen guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and manager Jim Beach in Mercury’s honor.

