What is up with the cereal world? Apparently, original flavors just don’t cut it anymore! Kellogg’s just announced 2-new types of Frosted Flakes: A Cinnamon French Toast version . . . and a Strawberry Milkshake version. There’s also a Chocolate flavor, which already exists. But they’re doing a new-and-improved one that’s supposed to be better. They’ll hit grocery stores in May. Are you excited about the new flavors?