New ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer Debuted During ‘Good Morning America

Yesterday morning on Good Morning America, the trailer for Frozen 2 debuted. The sequel will find Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven venturing outside of Arendelle for a new adventure into their past so they can discover their future. In Frozen 1, Elsa was afraid that her powers were too much. In Frozen 2 she hopes that her powers are enough. Disney is also producing Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 a behind-the-scenes docu-series that will debut on its Disney+ streaming service. Frozen 1 is the highest-grossing animated film of all time worldwide at the box office. Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22, 2019. Are you and/or your kids still into Frozen? Are you going to see Frozen 2?