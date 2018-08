Little monsters can now be rocked to sleep with the sounds of their “Mother monster”

The Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Lady Gaga album drops Sept. 21.

The Rockabye series has already created cover albums of famous acts from Black Sabbath to Taylor Swift.

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency begins Dec. 28.

