New “Game of Thrones” Trailer Is Here

The final season of “Game of Thrones” is kind of a big deal and the fact that a new trailer has been released is making fans drool for more.

The latest trailer is 39 seconds long and in the animated clip you see fire and ice spreading throughout Westeros.

The teaser trailer also confirms that the final season will start in April on HBO.

