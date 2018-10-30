NEW George Michael Music Coming Soon!

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Global artist George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Not quite in the form you’re thinking though. Previously unreleased music from George Michael will be featured in the upcoming romantic comedy “Last Christmas.”

The movie stars Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, and is based on the song released by Michael’s group Wham! back in 1984. A movie based on the song?! I LOVE IT!

According to reports, Michael was helping out with development of the film before he passed away on Christmas Day in 2016.

“Last Christmas” will be in theaters on November 15, 2019.

