New Gilbert O’Sullivan album, ‘Driven,’ due in July; lead single featuring KT Tunstall out now

Gilbert O’Sullivan, the Irish-born U.K. pop veteran best known for his 1972 chart-topping ballad “Alone Again (Naturally),” will release his 20th studio album, Driven, on July 22.

In advance of the record, O’Sullivan has released as a lead single “Take Love,” an upbeat, R&B-infused pop gem that finds him duetting with Scottish singer/songwriter KT Tunstall.

The track is available now via digital formats, while a music video for the tune has premiered at Gilbert’s official YouTube channel.

In a Facebook post, O’Sullivan says of the clip, “It was such a joy to have the very talented KT alongside me in this video. Even though we had never met before, you can see how well we got on and the fun we had together filming it. We both love what came out of it. We hope you do too.”

Driven is a 13-track collection that also features a duet with Simply Red frontman Mick Hucknall — a song called “Let Bygones Be Bygones.”

The album was produced by Andy Wright, whose previous projects include albums by Simply Red, Simple Minds and Echo and the Bunnymen.

Driven, which can be pre-ordered now, is a follow-up to O’Sullivan’s 2018 self-titled album. It will be available on CD, on cassette, via digital formats, and as an LP pressed on standard black vinyl or limited-edition clear vinyl.

Last month, Gilbert mounted a brief U.S. tour, and he was supposed to have launched a short series of U.K. dates this past Wednesday, but revealed via Facebook that he had to postpone the first three shows because he was battling “a nasty viral infection.” Check out his tour schedule at GilbertOSullivan.co.uk.

Here’s Driven‘s full track list:

“Love Casualty”

“Blue Anchor Bay”

“Let Bygones Be Bygones” — featuring Mick Hucknall

“Body and Mind”

“What Are You Waiting For”

“Let Me Know”

“Take Love” — featuring KT Tunstall

“Back and Forth”

“If Only Love Had Ears”

“You Can’t Say I Didn’t Try”

“You and Me Babe”

“Hey Man”

“Don’t Get Under Each Other’s Skin”

