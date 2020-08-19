New Girl Scout Cookie Coming In 2021

The Girl Scouts will tempt you with a new cookie flavor next year. The cookie is called “Toast Yay.” It’s a play on the word “toasty.” It is inspired by the flavors of french toast. The cookie has a maple syrup taste and the frosting is described as similar to what comes on a cinnamon roll. To combat COVID-19, next year’s Girl Scout cookie sales will take place online with contactless delivery available. If local community guidelines say it’s safe, Girl Scouts will be able to set up for in-person sales. What is your favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor?