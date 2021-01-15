New Go-Go's documentary being released on DVD, Blu-ray, digitally and for rental in February

Polygram/UMe/Mercury Studios

Just a reminder: That recent documentary focusing on The Go-Go’s will be released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats on February 5, and the film also will be available via rental services the same day.

The film, aptly titled The Go-Go’s, charts the history of the all-female band, from its start as part of the Los Angeles punk scene and its fast rise to stardom in the early 1980s, to its 1985 breakup and subsequent multiple reunions. The doc was directed by Alison Ellwood, and features new interviews with all five Go-Go’s — Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin — as well as with Police drummer Stewart Copeland and others.

The movie premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival last January and got its television debut on Showtime in July. Coinciding with the documentary’s TV premiere, a brand-new song by The Go-Go’s called “Club Zero” was released. The movie features footage of the group working on the tune and playing it at the famed L.A.-area club The Whisky a Go Go.

You can pre-order the DVD and Blu-ray of The Go-Go’s now.

Meanwhile, the band had been scheduled to launch reunion tour last year, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trek now is slated to kick off on June 18 with a concert in San Francisco.

As previously reported, The Go-Go’s will be among the honorees at the 2021 She Rocks Awards, which will be held virtually on Friday, January 22, and will be livestreamed at Parade magazine’s official website and BelieveInMusic.tv, starting at 6:30 p.m. PT.

