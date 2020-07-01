New Gordon Lightfoot documentary, 'If You Could Read My Mind,' to be released on home video in August

Greenwich Entertainment

The new documentary Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind, which takes an in-depth and candid look at the life of Canadian folk-rock legend Gordon Lightfoot, will be released digitally on August 21 and as a DVD on August 25.

Th movie delves into Lightfoot’s influential career and sometimes turbulent life utilizing recent interviews with the 81-year-old singer/songwriter, archival footage and photos, and conversations with various musical associates and famous fans.

Among the well-known artists interviewed in the film are founding Guess Who members Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Tom Cochrane, pop stars Anne Murray and Sarah McLachlan, Canadian folk veterans Ian and Sylvia Tyson, acclaimed country singer Steve Earle and actor Alec Bladwin.

Bob Dylan, who is a longtime fan of Lightfoot, appears in archival clips during the movie.

In the documentary’s official trailer, Lee calls Lightfoot “one of the greatest examples of [a] timeless singer/songwriter.” Adds McLachlan, “The melodies are so powerful, and he’s such a good storyteller. And the combination of those things makes for a great songwriter.”

The movie looks at how Gordon’s work ethic and drive led him to write so many memorable tunes, including such hits as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” The film also touches addresses Lightfoot’s issues with alcohol and some of his volatile personal and romantic relationships.

By Matt Friedlander

