New Grateful Dead-themed footwear collection, St. Patrick's Day dancing bear bobblehead available now

The Grateful Dead have teamed up again with the Sanuk footwear company to launch a fourth capsule collection of sandals, flip-flops and comfortable slip-on shoes as part of an ongoing partnership between the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and the company.

The new Sanuk x Grateful Dead Spring 2021 Collection features styles for both men and women utilizing natural materials such as algae, hemp, jute and responsibly sourced leather. The shoes pay tribute to the Dead’s legacy with custom tie-dye patterns and the band’s famed lightning bolt logo.

Unique design details featured in the collection include embroidered patches, embossed emblems, band tags and more. The kicks also feature Sanuk’s new BLOOM x Soft Top Foam technology, which uses repurposed algae.

The new kicks are variations of popular Sanuk styles, including in the women’s Donna and Sling, and the men’s Sandbar and Vagabond.

You can buy the footwear now at Sanuk.com, for prices from $50 to $65.

Meanwhile, a special officially licensed St. Patrick’s Day-themed Grateful Dead dancing bear bobblehead doll is available now at GratefulDeadGifts.com, Amazon and Etsy. The doll features a green bear with a yellow neck fringe wearing a leprechaun-style hat and standing on a shamrock-shaped base. The bobblehead, which comes in a full-color collector’s box, is priced at $39.95.

