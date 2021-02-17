New Green Day song "Here Comes the Shock" premiering during NHL Lake Tahoe game

Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Here comes a shock from Green Day.

Billie Joe Armstrong and company will be debuting a new song this weekend called “Here Comes the Shock.” The track will premiere during the NHL’s Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights, airing Saturday, February 20, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

According to a press release, “Here Comes the Shock” will play during the game’s second intermission, and will provide the soundtrack to a highlight reel celebrating the best plays so far of the 2020-21 NHL season.

If you miss the premiere, “Here Comes the Shock” will be officially released the following Sunday.

You may recall that back in 2019, Green Day launched a partnership with the NHL to provide their music for use during the 2019-20 season. Of course, that season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the partnership will continue throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

“Here Comes the Shock” is the first new Green Day song to follow the band’s 2020 album Father of All… News of its arrival also happens to come on Armstrong’s 49th birthday.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.