New Green Day song “Holy Toledo!” dropping Friday

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

Here comes a shock: Green Day has announced a new song.

The track, titled “Holy Toledo!”, will drop this Friday, November 5. It was recorded for the upcoming film Mark, Mary & Some Other People, which hits theaters, on-demand and digital that same day.

“Holy Toledo!” will be Green Day’s third new tune of 2021, following “Here Comes the Shock” and “Pollyanna.” The punk trio also released a cover of the KISS classic “Rock and Roll All Nite,” which was recorded during their Hella Mega tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Green Day’s most recent album is 2020’s Father of All… On December 10, they’ll release BBC Sessions, a collection of live recordings from the band’s four performances at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios in the ’90s and early 2000s.

We now interrupt your weekly BBC Live Sessions broadcasts to announce that we’ll be releasing a NEW song this week. “Holy Toledo!” from @MarkMaryMovie is out everywhere this Friday. pic.twitter.com/lraBK1BzdY — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 3, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.