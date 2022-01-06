New Guns N’ Roses music is “coming out as we speak,” says Slash

Ollie Millington/Getty Images

Welcome to 2022…we’ve got new Guns N’ Roses music. Or we will, anyway.

In an interview with Classic Rock magazine, Slash reveals that there’s “new Guns material coming out as we speak.”

The guitar icon notes, “We’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid,” adding, “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

Last year, GN’R released two new singles: “Absurd” and “Hard Skool.” The tracks marked the first new tunes from the “Welcome to Jungle” rockers since Slash and bassist Duff McKagan rejoined frontman Axl Rose in the band in 2016.

The most recent Guns N’ Roses album is, of course, Chinese Democracy, which was finally released in 2008 after nearly a decade in development hell. Rose is the only original GN’R member featured on that record.

Slash, meanwhile, is set to drop a new album called 4 with his solo band Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators on February 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.