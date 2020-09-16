New Harry Chapin documentary to feature Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, Chicago's Robert Lamm and more

Courtesy of Greenwich Entertainment

Billy Joel, Pat Benatar and Chicago‘s Robert Lamm are among the stars featured in a new documentary about late singer/songwriter Harry Chapin called Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something that will be released next month.

The film offers a heartfelt profile of Chapin, who, in addition to writing and recording classic songs like “Cat’s in the Cradle” and “Taxi,” was an activist and a humanitarian who co-founded the influential anti-hunger charity WhyHunger. The movie will appropriately premiere in cinemas and virtual theaters on October 16, which is World Food Day.

Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something will include new testimonials from Joel, Benatar, Lamm, Bob Geldof, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Chapin’s family members and one-time band mates, as well as archival interviews with and performances by Harry. The film also will feature archival footage of Bruce Springsteen, Kenny Rogers, Pete Seeger and others.

Sadly, Chapin was killed in July 1981 in an auto accident en route to a benefit concert on Long Island, New York. He was 38. In 1987, Harry was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his philanthropic work on social issues.

An official trailer for the documentary premiered at RollingStone.com, and you also can check it out at Greenwich Entertainment’s YouTube channel. At one point in the promo, Joel comments that Chapin was “like a saint, to the point of being a martyr.”

Part of the proceeds from the film will benefit WhyHunger and The Harry Chapin Foundation.

By Matt Friedlander

