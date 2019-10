Disney is about to re-do a Halloween classic. Reports say a new version of Hocus Pocus will be made for the new streaming service Disney Plus. The original film came out in 1993 starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. It has become a staple around this time of year. No word on if the original cast will return for the new version of the movie. What is your favorite Halloween movie?