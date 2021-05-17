New Hulu docuseries featuring Paul McCartney interviewed by Rick Rubin premiering in July

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Last December, plans were announced for a new original documentary series featuring Paul McCartney examining his musical journey with acclaimed music producer Rick Rubin. Now new details about the program have been revealed.

The six-part series, which is titled McCartney 3,2,1, will premiere on Hulu on Friday, July 16, and will feature Sir Paul sitting down with Rubin for in-depth and intimate conversations about the music icon’s work, from the first songs he wrote as a teenager through his work with The Beatles, his 1970s group Wings, and his solo career.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” says Hulu executive Craig Erwich. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening.”

In conjunction with discussing the writing of his songs, McCartney also will talk about his influences, the personal relationships that helped inspire the tunes, and more.

All six episodes of McCartney 3,2,1 will be available for viewing on July 16. The series was directed by Zachary Heinzerling, who also directed the Academy Award-nominated 2013 documentary Cutie and the Boxer.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.