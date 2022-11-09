New ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer Gives Peek Into Dark Side of Whitney Houston’s Life on and off the Stage

A second movie trailer has been released for the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The new trailer shows what was happening in Whitney’s family life.

Her father once sued her for $100 million and the movie delves into that.

The script is headed by the same man who did Bohemian Rhapsody.

The movie will be released on December 23rd.

What are some of the best biopics about a musician you have seen?