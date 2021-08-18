New illustrated Jimi Hendrix book written for young readers due out in October

Neal Porter Books/Holiday House

A new illustrated biographical book about the late Jimi Hendrix geared toward young readers aged 7 to 11 will be published on October 19.

Song for Jimi: The Story of Guitar Legend Jimi Hendrix is a 56-page book that’s described as “a lyrical account” of Hendrix’s life.

Written by author Charles R. Smith Jr., the book tells Hendrix’s story through a series of rhythmic verses, and is enhanced by the psychedelic artwork of TIME art director Edel Rodriguez. Song for Jimi includes sections focusing on Hendrix’s turbulent childhood, his historic performances at the Monterey Pop and Woodstock festival, and more, while looking at the influential musician’s struggles as he forged an uncompromising path through his life.

“I wanted to celebrate a unique individual who inspired me,” writes Smith, who became a passionate fan of Hendrix while he attending art school. As the school’s youngest and only Black student, Smith says he felt a kinship with Jimi as an outsider. The author is hoping the book inspires other young creative people, and also helps introduce Hendrix’s music to new fans.

You can pre-order Song for Jimi: The Story of Guitar Legend Jimi Hendrix now.

