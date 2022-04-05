New initiative offering young UK musicians the chance to perform at Paul McCartney’s childhood home

Paul McCartney circa 1956; Keystone/Getty Images

Paul McCartney‘s childhood home in Liverpool at 20 Forthlin Road will be opened to unsigned music artists for them to record and perform there as part of a new initiative launched by the U.K.’s National Trust organization, which focuses on heritage conservation in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

As part of the campaign, dubbed “The Forthlin Sessions,” the National Trust will team up with Sir Paul’s younger brother, Mike McCartney, and U.K. journalist and broadcaster Pete Paphides to choose artists who will have the opportunity to record and/or perform at the historic residence and have those sessions publicized.

To find out how to apply for the chance to perform at the home, and other details about the initiative, visit NationalTrust.org.uk. Those who apply must be based in the U.K. and at least 18 years old.

The McCartney family moved to 20 Forthlin Road in 1955. A few years later, the residence became the site where Paul wrote and rehearsed many Beatles songs with John Lennon, including “Love Me Do,” “I Saw Her Standing There,” “I’ll Follow the Sun” and “When I’m 64.”

The initiative is being launched to mark a few Beatles-related milestones taking place in 2022, including Paul’s 80th birthday in June and the 60th anniversary of “Love Me Do” in October. The goal of “The Forthlin Sessions” is to help inspire creativity in young musicians and increase interest in McCartney’s childhood home as a tourist destination.

In conjunction with the launch of the talent search, a new poem titled “Ordinary House, An Ordinary Street,” which tells the story of the residence, has debuted as part of a short film available for viewing at NationalTrust.org.uk.

The clip features a number people associated with the house, including Mike McCartney and Quarry Men drummer Colin Hanton.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.