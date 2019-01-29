New iPhone Bug Allows Others to Eavesdrop on Your Conversations

CNN is reporting that there is a glitch with the iPhone app, Facetime that will allow other’s to hear your conversations from another iPhone even when the user is not using the app. The newly discovered bug in the iPhone’s Facetime app lets people hear through someone else’s iPhone. Apple has confirmed the bug and says it seems to rely on the Facetime Group Call feature, which launched just last year.  The technology giant says a fix is coming this week but for now, it recommends turning off Facetime on your iPhone to prevent anyone from snooping.

Read more here.

