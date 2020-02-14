New iPhone Coming In September! The iPhone 12! Will You Get One?

There have been reports that the release of the next iPhone would be pushed back because of the coronavirus scare in China, but according to reports, that’s not true.

Reports are still firm on the fact that Apple will be releasing the iPhone 12 in September.

There are even reports that Apple is trying to move production of its products to Taiwan as doctors attempt to find a cure for the coronavirus.

Do you think the iPhone 12 is coming soon? Are you holding back from buying a new iPhone because you think a new one is coming soon?