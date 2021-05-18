New Jackson Browne album, ‘Downhill from Everywhere,’ due in July; new single arriving Friday

Inside Recordings

Jackson Browne‘s latest studio album, Downhill from Everywhere, will be released on July 23.

The 10-track collection finds the lauded 72-year-old singer/songwriter tackling a variety of topical and emotional themes, including the plight of illegal immigrants, prejudice against same-sex relationships, environmental pollution, racial justice and his own mortality.

“I see the writing on the wall,” says Browne. “I know there’s only so much time left in my life. But I now have an amazing, beautiful grandson, and I feel more acutely than ever the responsibility to leave him a world that’s inhabitable.”

Browne recorded the new album in Los Angeles with his longtime backing band, which includes guitarists Greg Leisz and Val McCallum, bassist Bob Glaub, keyboardist Jeff Young and drummer Mauricio Lewak.

The album includes a pair of songs — the title track and “A Little Soon to Say” — that initially were released as singles in the spring of 2020. It also features “A Human Touch,” a duet with singer/songwriter Leslie Mendelson, who co-wrote the tune with Browne and Steve McEwan. That song originally was featured in the 2019 documentary 5B, which tells the story of the first hospital ward in the U.S. created to treat AIDS and HIV patients.

For more details about the album, visit JacksonBrowne.com.

Meanwhile, a video for one of Browne’s new songs, “My Cleveland Heart,” will premiere on Wednesday on RollingStone.com. The tune then will be released as an advance digital single this Friday, May 21. In addition, Jackson will take part in a live Facebook Q&A that day from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT. You can check out a brief audio clip of the tune “My Cleveland Heart” at Browne’s social media sites.

Here’s Downhill from Everywhere‘s full track list:

“Still Looking for Something”

“My Cleveland Heart”

“Minutes to Downtown”

“A Human Touch”

“Love Is Love”

“Downhill from Everywhere”

“The Dreamer”

“Until Justice Is Real”

“A Little Soon to Say”

“A Song for Barcelona”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.