New James Taylor box set featuring remastered versions of six 1970s albums due out in July

RhinoA new box set featuring remastered versions of the six studio albums that James Taylor released on the Warner Bros. Records label during the 1970s will hit stores on July 19. The Complete Warner Bros. Albums: 1970-1976 will be available as a six-CD set, a six-LP heavyweight vinyl collection and digitally.

The albums featured in the box set are 1970's Sweet Baby James, 1971's Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon, 1972's One Man Dog, 1974's Walking Man, 1975's Gorilla and 1976's In the Pocket. Remastering of the records has been overseen by Peter Asher, who has produced many of Taylor's albums.

Sweet Baby James was Taylor's second album, following his self-titled 1968 debut, and features the enduring title track and his classic song "Fire and Rain," which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. One of the singer/songwriter's most successful records, Sweet Baby James reached #3 on the Billboard 200, and has gone on to sell more than 3 million copies in the U.S.

Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon features Taylor's chart-topping rendition of Carole King's "You've Got a Friend." The album peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200, and has sold over 2 million copies in the U.S.

One Man Dog includes the #14 hit "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight" and reached #4 on the Billboard 200.

Gorilla features Taylor's cover of the 1965 Marvin Gaye hit "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)," which peaked at #5 on the Hot 100.

In the Pocket includes "Shower the People," which reached #22 on the Hot 100, as well as "Don't Be Sad 'Cause Your Sun Is Down," a song co-written by and featuring Stevie Wonder.

Here are the full track lists of all albums in the box set:

Sweet Baby James (1970)

"Sweet Baby James"

"Lo and Behold"

"Sunny Skies"

"Steamroller

"Country Road"

"Oh, Susannah"

"Fire and Rain"

"Blossom"

"Anywhere Like Heaven"

"Oh Baby, Don't You Loose Your Lip on Me"

"Suite for 20 G"

Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon (1971)

"Love Has Brought Me Around"

"You've Got a Friend"

"Places in My Past"

"Riding on a Railroad"

"Soldiers"

"Mud Slide Slim"

"Hey Mister, That's Me Up on the Jukebox"

"You Can Close Your Eyes"

"Machine Gun Kelly"

"Long Ago and Far Away"

"Let Me Ride"

"Highway Song"

"Isn't It Nice to Be Home Again"

One Man Dog (1972)

"One Man Parade"

"Nobody but You"

"Chili Dog"

"Fool for You"

"Instrumental I"

"New Tune"

"Back on the Street Again"

"Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight"

"Woh, Don't You Know"

"One Morning in May"

"Instrumental II"

"Someone"

"Hymn"

"Fanfare"

"Little David"

"Mescalito"

"Dance"

"Jig"

Walking Man (1974)

"Walking Man"

"Rock 'n' Roll Is Music Now"

"Let It All Fall Down"

"Me and My Guitar"

"Daddy's Baby"

"Ain't No Song"

"Hello Old Friend"

"Migration"

"The Promised Land"

"Fading Away"

Gorilla (1975)

"Mexico"

"Music"

"How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)"

"Wandering"

"Gorilla"

"You Make It Easy"

"I Was a Fool to Care"

"Lighthouse"

"Angry Blues"

"Love Songs"

"Sarah Maria"

In the Pocket (1976)

"Shower the People"

"A Junkie's Lament"

"Money Machine"

"Slow Burning Love"

"Everybody Has the Blues"

"Daddy's All Gone"

"Woman's Gotta Have It"

"Captain Jim's Drunken Dream"

"Don't Be Sad 'Cause Your Sun Is Down"

"Nothing Like a Hundred Miles"

"Family Man"

"Golden Moments"

