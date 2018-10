Feeling stressed out? Then you’ll want to stay far away from New Jersey. The Garden State just ranked #1 on a list of the most stressed states in the U.S. Factors that went into the study included commuting distance, sleep habits, unemployment, housing prices, and whether residents were uninsured. Other stressed-out states included Georgia, Florida, California, and New York, who made up the top five. Ever dream of moving somewhere less stressful? Where would you go?