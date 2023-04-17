New Jersey To Celebrate ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’

New Jersey has declared a holiday to celebrate its most famous resident.

Gov. Phil Murphy has announced that ‘Bruce Springsteen Day’ will be observed on Sept. 23rd – which just happens to be The Boss’s 74th birthday.

Murphy said “It is important we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do, from giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart”.

Did anyone famous ever come from your hometown?