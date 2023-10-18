New Jersey’s Monmouth University to name building after Bruce Springsteen

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen’s Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University is expanding and the rocker is getting a building named after him.

School officials announced they’re building a new 30,000-square-foot building on the university’s West Long Branch, New Jersey, campus, which will house the Archives and the Center for American Music. It will also feature exhibition galleries and a 230-seat theater.

“I think a building with your name on it is a tricky thing,” Springsteen said during a ceremony Wednesday, October 18, according to the Asbury Park Press. “Because I’m still alive … I could get arrested for shooting tequilas on a public park. That’s something that could happen.” The latter comment is a reference to his 2020 DWI arrest in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

He added, “All I can say is I will do my best to do nothing for the rest of my life to embarrass a building.”

The building is expected to feature exhibits on Springsteen, with the archives giving fans the ability to listen to archival interviews, watch rare footage and more. There are also plans for concerts, teacher workshops, lectures, film series and more.

Monmouth University is currently in the process of raising the $45 million needed to build the new structure, with a planned opening for spring 2026.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.