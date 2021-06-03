New Jimi Hendrix bobblehead depicting famous Monterey Pop performance due out in August

Courtesy of Kollectico & Authentic Hendrix

A new limited-edition Jimi Hendrix bobblehead doll, depicting the late rock legend famously setting his guitar on fire at the 1967 Monterey Pop festival, will be released in August by the Kollectico company and can be pre-ordered now.

In honor of the year of the famous concert event, only 1,967 dolls will be made, each of which will be individually numbered.

The figure is the latest in a series of Hendrix bobbleheads that Kollectico is releasing as part of a partnership with the Experience Hendrix, Authentic Hendrix and Sony Music Entertainment companies.

On June 18, 1967, Jimi thrilled audiences at the Monterey Pop Festival when he ended his set by dousing his Fender Stratocaster guitar with lighter fluid, setting it ablaze and then smashing it.

The “Live at Monterey” bobblehead shows Hendrix kneeling before the burning instrument, and moving his hands as if he’s coaxing the flames to rise. The figures are hand-sculpted and painted, and come packaged in a collector’s box.

Other Hendrix bobbleheads that will be released as part of the series include one depicting him riding a motorcycle and another showing him standing while playing a white guitar.

Jimi’s stepsister Janie Hendrix, president and CEO of Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, says of the dolls, “Collector’s items are a form of admiration for a beloved artist or person of interest. They can even represent a special bond. We want those who are devoted to Jimi to have something delightful to add life to the spaces where they live and work. Kollectico has created a beautifully artistic and endearing line that we can all enjoy.”

