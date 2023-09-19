New Jimi Hendrix Experience live album coming in November

Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is coming this fall.

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 features a live performance recorded five days before the band released their debut album, Are You Experienced, when they were the opening act for The Mamas & The Papas.

The concert featured performances of such classics as “Purple Haze,” “The Wind Cries Mary” and “Foxey Lady,” along with covers of The Beatles‘ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” Bob Dylan‘s “Like a Rolling Stone” and others. The first track released from the record is a performance of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor.”

You can listen to “Killing Floor” now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The album is being released November 10 on CD, vinyl and digitally; it will be the first time the concert has ever been officially released. It is available for preorder now.

To coincide with the live album announcement, a new mini-documentary, Monterey Pop To The Hollywood Bowl, has just been released, chronicling how the band went from their U.S. debut at the Monterey Pop Festival to being booked to open for the Mamas & The Papas at the Hollywood Bowl.

