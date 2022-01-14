New Jimi Hendrix-inspired footwear collection arriving later this month from John Fluevog

Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images

A new collection of Jimi Hendrix-inspired footwear and accessories created by shoe designer John Fluevog in partnership with the Experience Hendrix company, which oversees the late guitar legend’s legacy, will be available starting later this month.

The John Fluevog + Jimi Hendrix collection includes The Stand Up Electric Lady and The Tudor Jimi boots, as well as a uniquely designed bag, belts and bracelets.

The designs were inspired by Hendrix’s life, music, lyrics, art and fashion sense, and Fluevog and his team worked closely with Jimi’s family to create items that pay proper tribute to the rock icon.

The Stand Up Electric Lady is a tall platform boot featuring silk scarf lacing, while The Tudor Jimi is an ankle boot that boasts braided appliqué. Both boots will be available in variations featuring either gold embroidery or purple velvet. The velvet used in the boots features examples of Hendrix’s handwriting.

“I feel such a sense of privilege to be connected to a cultural icon at the level of Jimi Hendrix,” Fluevog says in a statement. “We went deep into Jimi’s clothes, style and overall journey; one can envision him swinging down the streets of London in this collection looking perfect. We’re so proud of it and we’d like to think Jimi would be delighted with our collective efforts.”

Adds Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and Experience Hendrix’s CEO, “If ever a product line has drawn from the very essence of the Hendrix experience, this one has. Fluevog has truly grasped the signature style and energy of Jimi and created pieces that could very well have come out of his closet. The ‘wow effect’ that Jimi unveiled every time he appeared is definitely there!”

The Hendrix collection will be available at John Fluevog stores and website starting January 27.

