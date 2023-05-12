New Joan Jett music? Rocker teases “big announcement”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Are we about to get some new music from Joan Jett? Well, that’s the speculation after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer teased fans on Instagram with a photo of her in the studio.

She captioned the shot, “Back in the studio. Big announcement coming…”

If the speculation is true, it will be the first new album from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts since 2022’s Changeup, an acoustic record that featured new versions of classic hits like “Bad Reputation” and “Crimson and Clover.” Their last album of all new material was the 2014 record Unvarnished.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be busy on the road this summer. They have shows in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Richardson, Texas, on May 19 and 20, respectively, and then on June 6 they kick off a tour with Bryan Adams in Baltimore, Maryland. A complete list of dates can be found at joanjett.com.

