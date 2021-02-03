New Joe Strummer solo compilation, 'Assembly,' featuring three unreleased tracks, due in March

Dark Horse Records

A new Joe Strummer compilation called Assembly showcasing the late Clash frontman’s solo work will be released on March 26.

The 16-track collection mainly features songs Strummer recorded with his longtime backing band The Mescaleros, and also includes “Love Kills,” Joe’s contribution to the soundtrack of the 1986 film Sid and Nancy, and three previously unreleased versions of tunes associated with The Clash.

The unreleased material includes an acoustic version of “Junco Partner,” a song that appeared on 1980’s Sandinista album, as well as live performances of “Rudy Can’t Fail” and “I Fought the Law” recorded at a November 2001 concert Strummer and The Mescaleros played in London.

Other tracks featured on the compilation include gems like “Johnny Appleseed,” “X-Ray Style” and “Yalla Yalla,” as well as Joe and The Mescaleros’ cover of the Bob Marley classic “Redemption Song.”

Assembly will come packaged with liner notes by singer/songwriter and lifelong Strummer fan Jakob Dylan. The album can be pre-ordered now and will be available on CD, as a two-LP set — on standard black vinyl and limited-editon red vinyl — digitally and via streaming services.

Assembly will be issued on Dark Horse Records, the label founded by the late George Harrison and recently relaunched by George’s son, Dhani.

Strummer died in December 2002 of an undiagnosed heart defect at the age of 50.

Here’s the full Assembly track list:

“Coma Girl”

“Johnny Appleseed”

“I Fought the Law” (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 11/24/2001)*

“Tony Adams”

“Sleepwalk”

“Love Kills”

“Get Down Moses”

“X-Ray Style”

“Mondo Bongo”

“Rudie Can’t Fail” (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 11/24/2001)*

“At the Border, Guy”

“Long Shadow”

“Forbidden City”

“Yalla Yalla”

“Redemption Song”

“Junco Partner” (Acoustic)*

* = previously unreleased.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.