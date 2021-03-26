New Joe Strummer solo compilation 'Assembly' released today along with animated "I Fought the Law" video

Dark Horse Records

The new Joe Strummer compilation Assembly, which showcases the late Clash frontman’s solo work, got its release today.

The 16-track collection mainly features songs Strummer recorded with his longtime backing band The Mescaleros. It also includes “Love Kills,” Joe’s contribution to the soundtrack of the 1986 film Sid and Nancy, and three previously unreleased versions of tunes associated with The Clash.

An animated music video for one of the latter tracks, an unreleased version of “I Fought the Law” recorded at a November 2001 concert that Strummer and The Mescaleros played in London, has premiered at Joe’s official YouTube channel. The clip features a cartoonish series of run-ins that several criminals and protestors have with police.

“I Fought the Law” was written in 1960 by Sonny Curtis of The Crickets and became a top-10 hit for The Bobby Fuller Four in 1966. The Clash’s cover appeared on the U.S. version of the band’s self-titled debut album, which was released in 1979.

Assembly also features a solo acoustic version of “Junco Partner,” a 1950s R&B song that The Clash cover on their 1980 album Sandinista album. .There’s also a performance of the London Calling tune “Rudy Can’t Fail” recorded at the aforementioned November 2001 Mescaleros concert in London.

Other tracks featured on the compilation are Strummer and the Mescaleros gems like “Johnny Appleseed” and “X-Ray Style,” as well as the group’s cover of the Bob Marley classic “Redemption Song.”

Assembly comes packaged with liner notes by singer/songwriter and lifelong Strummer fan Jakob Dylan. The album is available on CD, as a two-LP set — on standard black vinyl and limited-edition red vinyl — digitally and via streaming services.

Here’s the full Assembly track list:

“Coma Girl”

“Johnny Appleseed”

“I Fought the Law” (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 11/24/2001)*

“Tony Adams”

“Sleepwalk”

“Love Kills”

“Get Down Moses”

“X-Ray Style”

“Mondo Bongo”

“Rudie Can’t Fail” (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 11/24/2001)*

“At the Border, Guy”

“Long Shadow”

“Forbidden City”

“Yalla Yalla”

“Redemption Song”

“Junco Partner” (Acoustic)*

* = previously unreleased.

By Matt Friedlander

