New John And Yoko Documentary Announced

A new documentary will revisit the week in 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono co-hosted The Mike Douglas Show.

“Daytime Revolution” was authorized by Ono and Lennon’s son, Sean, and will include archival footage from each of the five episodes co-hosted by the couple in 1972.

It will feature interviews with surviving guests who were interviewed by Lennon and Ono on the show, as well as behind-the-scenes stories of the pair’s week-long stint.

Production is complete and producers are currently looking for a distributor.

(UltimateClassicRock)

