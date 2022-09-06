New John Entwistle compilation, ‘Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One,’ to be released in October

SGranitz/WireImage

New details have been unveiled about Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One, the recently announced forthcoming compilation that will feature rare and unreleased recordings by late Who bassist John Entwistle.

The album will be released on CD on October 21, while the first track from the collection, “I’ll Try Again Today,” will debut on September 16.

“I’ll Try Again Today” originally appeared on The John Entwistle Band‘s the 1999 live album, Left for Live, which featured performances recorded during the group’s 1998 tour.

As previously reported, Rarities Oxhumed – Volume One will feature previously unheard studio tracks, demos, remastered live performances and other unreleased gems. Among the live recordings is a performance of the Entwistle-penned and sung 1978 Who tune “Trick of the Light.”

The compilation will be available to preorder starting sometime this week. On DekoEntertainment.com’s webpage promoting the compilation, a countdown clock has been posted that’s scheduled to hit zero on September 9 at 4 p.m. ET, so we’re assuming that’s when preorders will begin.

Meanwhile, you can check out a couple of video trailers promoting Rarities Oxhumed at Deko Entertainement’s YouTube channel. The clips include archival interview footage of Entwistle, Mr. Big bassist Billy Sheehan and Deep Purple‘s Roger Glover.

A second Rarities Oxhumed volume is expected to be released at a later date. The albums have been put together by the Deko label in collaboration with longtime Entwistle solo band member Steve Luongo and John’s son, Chris.

Entwistle died in June 2002 of a heart attack one day before The Who was scheduled to launch a U.S. tour. He was 57.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.