New Justin Bieber album coming "hopefully in time for the holidays," source says

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber teased fans that an album could be coming before Christmas -- and he might not be lying.

A source tells People a new Bieber album “will be released very soon....hopefully in time for the holidays."

And as previously speculated by TMZ, the source confirms that Justin plans to hit the road in 2020.

“Justin is also preparing for a tour next year,” the insider tells People. “He is in intense dance rehearsal.”

Justin is reportedly “super excited” about the new music he’s been working on and “can’t wait to share it all with fans.” His wife Hailey Bieber “is, of course, supportive and plans on touring with Justin. It’s all very exciting.”

Last month, Justin shared a post on Instagram telling his followers that "if this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas." It has nearly 12 million likes so far.

The same day, he shared another post that simply read, “R&Bieber.” Many believe this is a hint about new music, while TMZ reported that Justin’s team has filed a petition to trademark the phrase.

Justin’s last album, Purpose, came out in 2015.

