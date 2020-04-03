New Kelly Clarkson single "I Dare You" dropping this month

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsBetween hosting her daily talk show and appearing on The Voice, Kelly Clarkson has finally found some time to make new music. On Twitter, she announced that a new single, "I Dare You," will be arriving later this month.

"This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on," she wrote. "I can’t wait for you to hear 'I Dare You" out everywhere April 16th!"

Kelly's most recent album was 2017's Meaning of Life. Last year, she released the song "Broken & Beautiful" from the UglyDolls soundtrack, and she's also featured on the soundtrack of the new animated film Trolls World Tour, for which she also voiced a character named Delta Dawn.



And of course, Kelly's also been thrilling fans on her talk show with her "Kelly-oke" cover songs.

