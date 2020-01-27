New Kids on the Block playing Boston's Fenway Park this September

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Scott Legato/Getty ImagesNew Kids on the Block has lined up a hometown show at Boston’s Fenway Park this September.

It’ll be the iconic boy band’s only non-cruise concert this year, but the third time they get play the famed stadium. They’ll perform the day after rock band Aerosmith plays the venue and will be joined by Bell Biv Devoe as well as other yet-to-be-announced special guests.

“To be playing in Boston with these legendary artists, in this sacred venue, is an honor!” New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg says in a statement. “We’ll be pulling out all the stops to create a celebration unlike anything our city has ever seen.”

Aerosmith will take the stage Friday, September 18 and New Kids will perform Saturday, September 19.

Tickets for NKOTB's Fenway Park concert go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 31, at noon ET at LiveNation.com.

