New Leon Russell biography being released in March

A new biography on legendary artist Leon Russell is about to hit store shelves. Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History, written by author and founding member of Buffalo Tom, Bill Janovitz, will be released March 14 by Hachette Books.

The book, which has the support of the Russell estate, is described as “the definitive, never-before-told chronicle of one of the most important music makers of the 20th century,” calling Russell a “truly mythical figure in American music.”

Russell, who passed away in 2016, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011. He wrote such songs as “Delta Lady” and the Grammy Hall of Fame tune “A Song for You.” He had his own hits with songs like “Lady Blue” and “Tight Rope.” Over the years he collaborated with a huge list of artists, including Eric Clapton, Elton John, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Bob Dylan.

