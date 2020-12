A new film from Liam Neeson is expected to be released early next year.

The Marksman starring Liam Neeson is set to be released on January 22, 2021.

In the film, Neeson will play a rancher helping a boy escape across America while he’s being chased by a Mexican drug cartel.

The trailer for the film has just been released.

What’s been your favorite Liam Neeson film?