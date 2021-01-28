New limited-edition psychedelic Jimi Hendrix prints available this Friday

Dirty Donny/ECHO Print Gallery

The first in a new series of limited-edition prints inspired by late guitar legend Jimi Hendrix will go on sale starting Friday, January 29, at 2 p.m. ET from the ECHO print gallery.

The print, which commemorates a March 1968 concert that the Jimi Hendrix Experience played n Ottawa, Canada, will be available in three variations costing either $60 or $80. The brightly colored poster was created by graphic artist Dirty Donny, and features a depiction of Jimi’s face surrounded by distorted psychedelic images and lettering. The prints have been sanctioned by Hendrix’s estate.

“I was really stoked to get to work on this official Hendrix piece for ECHO and add my art to his legacy of amazing posters,” says Dirty Donny in a statement. “I hand-inked it like they did back in the day and choose some vibrant colors for the screen printing that I know would pop out nice. I also selected a show that took place back in the day in my hometown of Ottawa Canada.”

Adds Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister and the president/CEO of the Experience Hendrix company, “It’s always interesting to see Jimi, his art, and his essence through the eyes of other creatives. Their artistic interpretations bringing out special nuances of Jimi others may not have seen.”

Hendrix prints created by several other artists also will be released in 2021 as part of the series. A limited number of subscriptions will be available, with the purchaser receiving exclusive variant versions of all six prints in the series, an additional and exclusive seventh print, and a variety of other surprise items. Subscribers will receive three separate shipments during the year.

Visit EchoPrintGallery.com for more information.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.