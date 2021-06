Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is branching out on his own for the first time in a decade.

Buckingham has announced a new self-titled album with the release of the single “I Don’t Mind.”

While Buckingham’s new album is expected on September 17, a 30-date tour will kick off on September 1.

This will be Buckingham’s first album since his 2011 album Seeds We Sow.

Are you interested to hear new solo music from Lindsey Buckingham? Do you think he will ever re-join Fleetwood Mac?