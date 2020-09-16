New 'Live from Daryl's House' season to premiere on AXS TV in October with episode starring Tommy Shaw

Courtesy of Wolfson Entertainment

Daryl Hall‘s musical series Live from Daryl’s House is coming back to AXS TV this fall with a run of 10 additional episodes — eight previously aired shows, plus two never-before-seen ones.

The season will kick off with a new episode featuring Styx singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw that will premiere Thursday, October 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

The program will feature Tommy and Daryl jamming on the Styx classics “Blue Collar Man,” “Too Much Time on My Hands” and “Renegade,” as well as the Hall & Oates tunes “Delayed Reaction” and “It’s a Laugh.”

Among the previously aired episodes that will be broadcast on AXS TV this season are shows featuring Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, Motown legend Smokey Robinson, soul greats The O’Jays and Goo Goo Dolls singer Johnny Rzeznik.

The other previously unaired episode will feature Ty Taylor of the Los Angeles-based R&B band Vintage Trouble, and will premiere on October 8. The show will include a performance of the classic Spinners song “I’ll Be Around.”

“There are so many great moments,” Hall says in a statement about the upcoming Live from Daryl’s House season, adding, “The O’Jays one gets to the core of what I’m really all about.”

Here’s the schedule of episodes:

10/1 — Tommy Shaw

10/8 — Ty Taylor of Vintage Trouble

10/15 — Joe Walsh

10/22 — Johnny Rzeznik

10/29 — Singer/songwriter Kandace Springs

11/5 — Cheap Trick

11/12 — Smokey Robinson

11/19 — Ben Folds

12/3 — Billy Gibbons

12/10 — The O’Jays

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

