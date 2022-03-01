New lyric video for Helen Reddy’s “I Am Women” premieres as part of new Women’s History Month campaign

UMe

The UMe label has launched a new multi-faceted celebration dubbed “I Am Woman” in honor of Women’s History Month this month, and International Women’s Day on March 8.

To kick off the commemoration, a new lyric video for the late Helen Reddy‘s chart-topping 1972 female-empowerment anthem “I Am Woman” has premiered on YouTube. The clip also was created in honor of the 50th anniversary of the song, which was released as a single in May of ’72.

The campaign also includes a public mural, online stories spotlighting various female music artists, custom merchandise available for purchase on the uDiscover online store, an “I Am Woman” streaming playlist featuring a variety of empowering songs, and “I Am Woman”-themed EPs available via streaming platforms.

The “I Am Woman” mural is on display now at 1239 Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California, and will give visitors the chance “to create shareable moments” and contribute their own stories to wall painting. The mural will remain on display for several weeks.

The streaming playlist features over 170 songs, beginning with Reddy’s “I Am Woman.” Other tunes by veteran artists on the playlist include Janet Jackson‘s “Nasty,” Diana Ross‘ “I’m Coming Out,” The Go-Go’s‘ “We Got the Beat,” ABBA‘s “Dancing Queen,” Pat Benatar‘s “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive,” Blondie‘s “Heart of Glass,” and Lesley Gore‘s “You Don’t Own Me.”

You can check out a hub site for the campaign at uDiscoverMusic.com.

