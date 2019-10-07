New Mark Ronson documentary, 'How to Be: Mark Ronson,' coming to YouTube Premium

Joss Crowley

Joss CrowleyGet a behind-the-scenes look on How to Be: Mark Ronson in a new YouTube Originals documentary coming this weekend.

The film will tell the story of the super-producer’s rise to fame, featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with collaborators including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Miley Cyrus. It’ll also include a look back at Mark's work with the late Amy Winehouse, the making of his hit "Uptown Funk" with Bruno Mars, and his creative process while making his latest album, Late Night Feelings.

In a trailer for the doc, Gaga calls Ronson “one of the greatest musicians and producers of our time.” Mark and Gaga both won the Oscar this year for Best Original Song for their work on A Star Is Born’s “Shallow.”

How to Be: Mark Ronson debuts October 12 on YouTube Premium.

